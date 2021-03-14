RE: Proposed Amendments to NBI #3

Body

UPDATE: we have reviewed the Report of the New Business Review Committee and agree with their recommendation to reconsider these statements for the purpose of amendment. At the time of submission, the authors of the original statements recognized potential overlap in statements 3 and 4 and discussed combining them, but were unable to streamline these statements as the Committee has done. We support the Committee's recommendation to combine these statements and the proposed amended language, and we hope the House will support the motion to reconsider.



APhA recommends that all pharmacy organizations develop processes for attestation and evaluation, including historical findings and actions taken, to determine eligibility of individuals considered for any award, recognition, or leadership position consistent with the organization's policy on harassment, intimidation, or abuse of power or position.​





Kathy Pham

ACCP Delegation

On behalf of the ACCP delegation, we appreciate the overall support for "Increasing Awareness and Accountability to End Harassment, Intimidation, Abuse of Power or Abuse of Authority in Pharmacy Practice". Subsequent to comments and feedback from the new business item webinars and today's committee session as well as input from our peer organizations, we have revised statements 3 and 4, and hope to propose this amended language if given the opportunity to reconsider these statements at Monday's session.

Statement 3

APhA urges all pharmacy organizations to require request individuals considered for any award, leadership position (including voluntary positions), fellowship recognition, or editorial board position, to formally confirm disclose if they have ever been the subject of a finding of involved in any instances of or that they have never been involved in any instances of harassment, intimidation, or abuse of power or abuse of authority.

Statement 4

APhA recommends that all pharmacy organizations develop processes to evaluate the eligibility of individuals considered for any award, leadership position (including voluntary positions), fellowship recognition, or editorial board position consistent with their organization's policy on harassment, intimidation or abuse of power or abuse of authority any individual who has been engaged in, or who falsely attests that they have never been involved in, any instances of harassment, intimidation or abuse be excluded from consideration for any award, leadership position (including voluntary positions), fellowship recognition, editorial board position, faculty/preceptor, or postgraduate training faculty/director position. ,and that pathways to restore the eligibility of individuals for these opportunities may be considered in the development of these organizational processes.









Katherine Pham, PharmD, BCPPS

American College of Clinical Pharmacy

