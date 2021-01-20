RE: Pharmacy Techs providing Vaccinations
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2021-01-20T19:09:00Z
First let me say great job getting the vaccine into arms. Can you share how you monitored the volume of patients for 15-30 minutes after vaccination for immediate adverse effects?
Greetings Patricia and Larry,
As a pharmacist who practices in the state of Utah where technicians are allowed to immunize, and working with immunizing technicians, I can say that I am in full support of having technicians as immunizers. To answer your questions as far as workflow goes, our technicians provide the patients with the immunizing form to fill out, enters the vaccine into data entry, and passes the filled out form to the pharmacist for review. The pharmacist then reviews the form and checks it against our state's immunization information system to ensure that the vaccine is appropriate at the time, and assess for other vaccines that may be needed. Once, verified by the pharmacist, they patient is given the opportunity to discuss any questions or concerns with the pharmacist, or the pharmacist goes and discusses any questions or concerns that he or she may have with the patient. Once all questions are answered, the technician then administers the vaccine. I have really enjoyed having my technicians immunize as it helps to minimize interruptions in workflow. I work in a very high volume pharmacy so having technicians available to provide immunizations, especially during flu season, really freed up my time and allowed me to focus my time on pre-ver, verification, counseling patients, doing transfers, and all other activities that technicians cannot do. We also do a high volume drive-thru flu shot clinic, and having technicians administer the flu shots really allowed us to keep traffic moving and we were able to accomplish over 600 immunizations in just 3 hours! I can understand the concern about limited jobs for pharmacists, however, I believe as pharmacy moves more towards community based care, pharmacists will have a greater role in one-on-one patient interactions and will be utilizing more of their clinical skills, which could potentially open doors for more pharmacist jobs. Having technicians practice at the top of their license should enable pharmacists, not hinder them. I also believe that pharmacy technicians are happier now that they can immunize because it allows them to have more hands on experience with patients and makes their job more fulfilling! As COVID vaccines will soon be available at pharmacies for patients to get, having technicians as immunizers will certainly enable us to vaccinate as many people as we can and as quickly as we can. For states that do not allow technicians as immunizers, technicians will still play a vital role in the COVID vaccine administration process. I hope that I have answered some of your questions and concerns and please reach out to me with any additional questions or concerns you may have.
With the good possibility that there will be a Covid -19 Vaccine on the near horizon, how do we as pharmacists really feel about Techs providing vaccinations ? It looks like it is becoming more of a reality, that Techs will provide vaccinations in more and more states. Each State that allows this will have their own set of rules. Immunizing a patient is a lot more than just injecting vaccine: There is a consent form to review, patient history to review, consultation etc...Will the Tech just inject ? There are a lot more questions than answers.
