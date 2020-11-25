RE: Pharmacy Techs providing Vaccinations

Body

Thanks for posting the question, Larry. We have members who have more experience with technician administered vaccines, so I would need to defer to them on logistics. APhA has official policy on the books supporting technician administration ( https://www.pharmacist.com/policy-manual > Pharmacy Technicians > Pharmacy Technician Role in Immunization Administration).

Personally, I haven't fully decided how I feel about it. On one hand it will provide pharmacists with needed help. Administering the vaccine is a technical task, so there is no reason why a technician cannot do it. On the other, I'm concerned about the potential impact on pharmacist jobs. CVS announced they will hire 10,000 technicians ahead of the release of the COVID-19 vaccine ( https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/19/business/cvs-hiring-coronavirus/index.html ), but with many unemployed pharmacists in the country, it would be nice to see them hire mostly pharmacists.

It would be good to hear from those who are in states that have had technicians administering for a while to get their insight on logistics as well as impact on pharmacist positions.

Original Message:

Sent: 11/18/2020 4:33:00 PM

From: Larry Selkow

Subject: Pharmacy Techs providing Vaccinations



With the good possibility that there will be a Covid -19 Vaccine on the near horizon, how do we as pharmacists really feel about Techs providing vaccinations ? It looks like it is becoming more of a reality, that Techs will provide vaccinations in more and more states. Each State that allows this will have their own set of rules. Immunizing a patient is a lot more than just injecting vaccine: There is a consent form to review, patient history to review, consultation etc...Will the Tech just inject ? There are a lot more questions than answers.



