RE: Pharmacy Techs providing Vaccinations

Patricia Fabel

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

2020-11-25

Thanks for posting the question, Larry.  We have members who have more experience with technician administered vaccines, so I would need to defer to them on logistics.  APhA has official policy on the books supporting technician administration (https://www.pharmacist.com/policy-manual > Pharmacy Technicians > Pharmacy Technician Role in Immunization Administration).  

Personally, I haven't fully decided how I feel about it. On one hand it will provide pharmacists with needed help.  Administering the vaccine is a technical task, so there is no reason why a technician cannot do it.  On the other, I'm concerned about the potential impact on pharmacist jobs. CVS announced they will hire 10,000 technicians ahead of the release of the COVID-19 vaccine (https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/19/business/cvs-hiring-coronavirus/index.html), but with many unemployed pharmacists in the country, it would be nice to see them hire mostly pharmacists.

It would be good to hear from those who are in states that have had technicians administering for a while to get their insight on logistics as well as impact on pharmacist positions.

All the best,
Patti
Original Message:
Sent: 11/18/2020
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Pharmacy Techs providing Vaccinations

With the good possibility that  there will be a Covid -19 Vaccine on the  near horizon, how do we as pharmacists really feel about Techs providing vaccinations  ?  It looks like it is becoming more of a reality, that Techs will provide vaccinations  in more and more states. Each State that allows this will have their own set of rules. Immunizing a patient is a lot more than just injecting vaccine:  There is a consent form to review, patient history to review, consultation etc...Will the Tech just inject ? There are a lot more questions than answers.

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
