RE: Pharmacists Phighting COVID

Way to go Jeff and team pharmacy!



Temple University School of Pharmacy held their annual APhA Pharmacist-Based Immunization Delivery program in January and opened it up this year to all students and faculty. Many of our faculty members took the course to extend outreach efforts with the students. In fact, I just recently received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from my good friend and colleague, Jason Gallagher, PharmD. He was volunteering his time with two of our PY4 students and our PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy resident to administer vaccines to employees and clinic patients at Temple University Hospital.













Marissa Cavaretta, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

Clinical Associate Professor

Temple University School of Pharmacy

Philadelphia, PA

Now more than ever, pharmacists are be asked to assist in preserving the health of the American public. Many of us have been on the front lines battling COVID-19 for the greater part of a year. For some us, the fight is just beginning as we have begun to vaccinate members of our communities in an effort to turn the tide of this pandemic that has claimed the lives of so many already.



While the fight is far from over, each shot we give is a chance at returning to a life we once knew. Remember life before mask and social distancing requirements?



I wanted to take this time and use this forum to celebrate all we have done and will continue to do. Please find below some of my experiences in our COVID-19 clinic at my institution.



Pictured above is me giving the first COVID-19 vaccine at my institution. It was an honor that happened by chance. I passed a colleague in the hallway not minutes before who offered me the opportunity.

Pictured above is me receiving my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from my student, Sarah Tobin. She had recently completed training through the APhA's Pharmacist-Based Immunization Delivery program. I was lucky enough to be one of the first people she vaccinated. She did and continues to do an amazing job.



These are my experiences, but what are yours? I want to encourage you to share all the good you are doing for your patients.



Best,

-Jeff



Jeffrey Gonzales, PharmD, PDE-C

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Transitions of Care

St. Mary Medical Center

Langhorne, PA

jeffrey.gonzales@stmaryhealthcare.org

