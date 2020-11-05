RE: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series

Body

Good morning Chris!

Will this session be recorded and available after? I'd love to hear this presentation but can't be on at the appointed hour.

Best,

Michael Hogue



Michael Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP

President, APhA

Dean

Loma Linda University

Original Message:

Sent: 11-04-2020 02:56 PM

From: Chris Herndon

Subject: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series



Colleagues - I'm excited to share that Dr. Maureen Saphire will be presenting this week, "Residency Surveys: Common citations and tips to avoid them." The presentation is on Thursday, Nov 5th at 12:00 EST. Zoom link below. Hope to see you there!





Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP

Professor

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

