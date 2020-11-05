RE: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
2020-11-05T15:27:00Z
Good morning Chris!
Will this session be recorded and available after? I'd love to hear this presentation but can't be on at the appointed hour.
Best,
Michael Hogue
------------------------------
Michael Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP
President, APhA
Dean
Loma Linda University
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 11-04-2020 02:56 PM
From: Chris Herndon
Subject: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series
Colleagues - I'm excited to share that Dr. Maureen Saphire will be presenting this week, "Residency Surveys: Common citations and tips to avoid them." The presentation is on Thursday, Nov 5th at 12:00 EST. Zoom link below. Hope to see you there!
------------------------------
Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP
Professor
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
------------------------------