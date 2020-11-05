RE: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
2020-11-05T20:14:00Z
Chris,
I was interrupted several times during the webinar and would love to go back and reference it. Will the recording be posted? What I did catch was great!
Thanks,
Rachel
Original Message:
Sent: 10-23-2020 10:36 AM
From: Chris Herndon
Subject: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series
Please consider joining us for a lively discussion on the latest happenings with hospice led by Dr. Stephanos Gozali from UC Davis Health next Thursday, Oct 29th at 12:00pm EST. Zoom link is:
1. Describe at least one difference between hospice and palliative care
2. Identify the hospice philosophy of care
3. Recognize who should be part of the interdisciplinary team for palliative care & hospice
4. Monitor efficacy and toxicities of nebulized lidocaine for refractory cough
