RE: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series

Chris,

I was interrupted several times during the webinar and would love to go back and reference it. Will the recording be posted? What I did catch was great!

Thanks,

Rachel



Rachel Barhorst, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM

Director of Clinical Pharmacy

Family Health Services

Greenville, OH

937-548-2953

rbarhorst@familyhealthservices.org

Original Message:

Sent: 10-23-2020 10:36 AM

From: Chris Herndon

Subject: PGY-2 PMPC Topic Discussion Series



Please consider joining us for a lively discussion on the latest happenings with hospice led by Dr. Stephanos Gozali from UC Davis Health next Thursday, Oct 29th at 12:00pm EST. Zoom link is:

Learning objectives

1. Describe at least one difference between hospice and palliative care

2. Identify the hospice philosophy of care

3. Recognize who should be part of the interdisciplinary team for palliative care & hospice

4. Monitor efficacy and toxicities of nebulized lidocaine for refractory cough





Suggested readings

1.

2. mypcnow.org/fast-fact/non-opioid-anti-tussives/

3. Ferrell, BR, Twaddle, ML, Melnick, A, Meier, DE. National Consensus Project Clinical Practice Guidelines for Quality Palliative Care Guidelines. J Palliat Med. 2018

4. Kutner JS, Blatchford PJ, Taylor DH, et al. Safety and Benefit of Discontinuing Statin Therapy in the Setting of Advanced, Life-Limiting Illness: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Intern Med. 2015;175(5):691–700

1. https://www.mypcnow.org/fast-fact/deprescribing/

We hope to see you and your trainees there! Have a great weekend.