RE: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Data and FDA Analysis
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-12-10T01:30:00Z
Thanks for sharing!
Leila Esmaeili
San Carlos CA
Sent: 12-08-2020 01:10 PM
From: Michael Hogue
Subject: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Data and FDA Analysis
As I'm sure many of you have learned today, the FDA has released the briefing materials for the Thursday, Dec 10th VRBPAC meeting. The meeting is open to the public. The complete information, including documents and the link to the Thursday meeting, can be found at this link.
Michael Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP
President, APhA
Dean
Loma Linda University
