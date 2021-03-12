RE: Peer Review of Documentation

Body

Emily,

I am currently working on our peer review policy. I'm curious if you would be willing to share yours?



Hello Fellow SIG Members!



Do any of your practices have an established pharmacist to pharmacist peer review process for MTM documentation (either via Outcomes or clinic-based visits)? We recently added two new part-time pharmacists to our health system's primary care clinics and want to ensure our team is providing a consistent quality of documentation to the providers we work with.



If your organization does have a peer review process, what metrics (if any) do you use to select notes for review (eg, 10% of all visits selected for peer review audit)? Is there a standard rubric used for evaluation and if so would you be willing to share?





Thank you in advance!





