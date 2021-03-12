RE: Peer Review of Documentation

Emily,
I am currently working on our peer review policy.  I'm curious if you would be willing to share yours?

------------------------------
Rachel Barhorst, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM
Director of Clinical Pharmacy
Family Health Services
Greenville, OH
937-548-2953
rbarhorst@familyhealthservices.org
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 02-19-2020 06:28 PM
From: Emily Prohaska
Subject: Peer Review of Documentation

Hello Fellow SIG Members!

Do any of your practices have an established pharmacist to pharmacist peer review process for MTM documentation (either via Outcomes or clinic-based visits)? We recently added two new part-time pharmacists to our health system's primary care clinics and want to ensure our team is providing a consistent quality of documentation to the providers we work with.

If your organization does have a peer review process, what metrics (if any) do you use to select notes for review (eg, 10% of all visits selected for peer review audit)? Is there a standard rubric used for evaluation and if so would you be willing to share?

Thank you in advance!



------------------------------
Emily Prohaska PharmD, BCACP, BCGP
Clinical Pharmacist in Ambulatory Care
LMH Health
Lawrence, KS
------------------------------