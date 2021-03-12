RE: Peer Review of Documentation
Emily,
I am currently working on our peer review policy. I'm curious if you would be willing to share yours?
Original Message:
Sent: 02-19-2020 06:28 PM
From: Emily Prohaska
Subject: Peer Review of Documentation
Hello Fellow SIG Members!
Do any of your practices have an established pharmacist to pharmacist peer review process for MTM documentation (either via Outcomes or clinic-based visits)? We recently added two new part-time pharmacists to our health system's primary care clinics and want to ensure our team is providing a consistent quality of documentation to the providers we work with.
If your organization does have a peer review process, what metrics (if any) do you use to select notes for review (eg, 10% of all visits selected for peer review audit)? Is there a standard rubric used for evaluation and if so would you be willing to share?
Thank you in advance!
