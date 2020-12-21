RE: Patient Case Discussion

Body

Stop naproxen. I would try APAP as needed, but would also consider a scheduled dose of 1 g TID and up to QID (if does not drink EtOH more than occasionally). Agree with diet and exercise suggestion. How much does patient weigh? Is weight loss needed? Check the home BP device to be sure it is reliable. Determine HOW she takes BP at home. So many takes BP incorrectly.





Great Case. First, I believe this patient needs some counseling on adherence. Ideally this would be done using some motivational interviewing techniques. Doing this will allow us to be understand her rationale behind only using the medication on a PRN basis. It would also allow us to she if she would likely be adherent to daily scheduled dosing of the losartan.

I would also like to assess how frequently she uses naproxen and why. NSAIDs can cause sodium and water retention, which could be contributing to her hypertension. Perhaps we can change this to PRN acetaminophen.

I would also like to counsel her to eat fresh vegetables rather than canned veggies. Canned veggies are high in sodium, which can lead to water retention and an increase in BP.

Finally, I would like to see her BP response once we have eliminated the use of naproxen, she is taking the losartan daily no matter what, and she has cut back on the canned veggies. Seems like she has the ability to self monitor her BP. Perhaps she can self monitor and report her daily BP taken at the same time each day after 2 weeks of these changes?





CL is a 54yo female who was recently diagnosed with hypertension and

has not been able to achieve adequate control of her blood pressure, you

have been consulted. She is seeing you because her BP readings at

home are "sky high and I don't want to have a stroke like my dad". Below

is the information you've gathered from her current clinic visit.



Visit date: 11/18

PMH: HTN, HLD, osteoarthritis

SHx: Questionable adherence and adaptation of lifestyle modifications



Home medications:

• Losartan potassium 25mg daily

• Rosuvastatin 5mg daily

• Naproxen 550mg BID PRN



Pertinent labs/imaging:

Date BP Med Adherence

11/15 133/92 Skipped dose

11/16 154/99 Dose taken

11/17 135/91 Skipped dose



Information gathered from bedside interview with the patient:

• She states that she takes her medication in the morning if her BP

is elevated but will skip a dose if the reading is within goal

• States she is trying to eat more vegetables by buying canned

green beans

• She is very frustrated that she might have to add on another

medication because she is not getting adequate BP control



What are your recommendations for CL?



