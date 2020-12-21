RE: Patient Case Discussion
Transitions of Care SIG
2020-12-21
Danielle M. Candelario, PharmD, BCPS
Original Message:
Sent: 12/21/2020 10:06:00 AM
From: William Jones
Subject: RE: Patient Case Discussion
Stop naproxen. I would try APAP as needed, but would also consider a scheduled dose of 1 g TID and up to QID (if does not drink EtOH more than occasionally). Agree with diet and exercise suggestion. How much does patient weigh? Is weight loss needed?
Check the home BP device to be sure it is reliable. Determine HOW she takes BP at home. So many takes BP incorrectly.
Original Message:
Sent: 12/20/2020 11:28:00 AM
From: Jeffrey Gonzales
Subject: RE: Patient Case Discussion
Great Case. First, I believe this patient needs some counseling on adherence. Ideally this would be done using some motivational interviewing techniques. Doing this will allow us to be understand her rationale behind only using the medication on a PRN basis. It would also allow us to she if she would likely be adherent to daily scheduled dosing of the losartan.
I would also like to assess how frequently she uses naproxen and why. NSAIDs can cause sodium and water retention, which could be contributing to her hypertension. Perhaps we can change this to PRN acetaminophen.
I would also like to counsel her to eat fresh vegetables rather than canned veggies. Canned veggies are high in sodium, which can lead to water retention and an increase in BP.
Finally, I would like to see her BP response once we have eliminated the use of naproxen, she is taking the losartan daily no matter what, and she has cut back on the canned veggies. Seems like she has the ability to self monitor her BP. Perhaps she can self monitor and report her daily BP taken at the same time each day after 2 weeks of these changes?
Jeffrey Gonzales, PharmD, PDE-C
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Transitions of Care
St. Mary Medical Center
Langhorne, PA
jeffrey.gonzales@stmaryhealthcare.org
Original Message:
Sent: 12-03-2020 01:16 PM
From: Jeanne Le
Subject: Patient Case Discussion
CL is a 54yo female who was recently diagnosed with hypertension and
has not been able to achieve adequate control of her blood pressure, you
have been consulted. She is seeing you because her BP readings at
home are "sky high and I don't want to have a stroke like my dad". Below
is the information you've gathered from her current clinic visit.
Visit date: 11/18
PMH: HTN, HLD, osteoarthritis
SHx: Questionable adherence and adaptation of lifestyle modifications
Home medications:
• Losartan potassium 25mg daily
• Rosuvastatin 5mg daily
• Naproxen 550mg BID PRN
Pertinent labs/imaging:
Date BP Med Adherence
11/15 133/92 Skipped dose
11/16 154/99 Dose taken
11/17 135/91 Skipped dose
Information gathered from bedside interview with the patient:
• She states that she takes her medication in the morning if her BP
is elevated but will skip a dose if the reading is within goal
• States she is trying to eat more vegetables by buying canned
green beans
• She is very frustrated that she might have to add on another
medication because she is not getting adequate BP control
What are your recommendations for CL?
Jeanne Le
Jeanne Le
Doylestown PA
------------------------------