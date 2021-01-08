RE: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Adam Welch

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-08T15:36:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=62c7e97c-7bc4-4b70-a848-e…

Body

Similar to another post.  Vanish Point 1cc is getting 6 full doses of Pfizer.  There appears to be about 1/2 dose remaining in the vial that cannot be used.

------------------------------
Adam Welch MBA, PHARMD
Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Assessment
Johnson City TN
(423)439-6310
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 01-07-2021 11:18 PM
From: Mitchel Rothholz
Subject: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes

We heard today reports from pharmacists and other immunizers that the number of full doses that providers have been able to draw from a COVID-19 vaccine vial may be impacted by the brand and size of syringe used.  For those administering COVID-19 vaccine, what has been your experience?  If you are experiencing differences in drawing up full doses (ie: 6 or 7 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech vial) what syringe brand and/or needle size are you experiencing issues in obtaining more than 5 full doses?

Also, how many full doses have you been able to draw out of the Moderna COVID vaccine vials?

Thank you for sharing your experiences.

------------------------------
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
(202) 628-0443
------------------------------