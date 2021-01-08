RE: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Emily Zadvorny

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-08T16:33:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=58e62276-fd49-40c2-a284-f…

Body

Hi Mitch 
I am told the one that is best by all accounts is the VanishPoint 1 ml 25G 1 "
It routinely get the extra dose(s), but may not always be in adequate supply.
Emily

------------------------------
Emily Zadvorny, PharmD, BCPS
Executive Director, Colorado Pharmacists Society
Aurora CO

------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 01-07-2021 11:18 PM
From: Mitchel Rothholz
Subject: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes

We heard today reports from pharmacists and other immunizers that the number of full doses that providers have been able to draw from a COVID-19 vaccine vial may be impacted by the brand and size of syringe used.  For those administering COVID-19 vaccine, what has been your experience?  If you are experiencing differences in drawing up full doses (ie: 6 or 7 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech vial) what syringe brand and/or needle size are you experiencing issues in obtaining more than 5 full doses?

Also, how many full doses have you been able to draw out of the Moderna COVID vaccine vials?

Thank you for sharing your experiences.

------------------------------
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
(202) 628-0443
------------------------------