RE: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes

Hi Mitch

I am told the one that is best by all accounts is the VanishPoint 1 ml 25G 1 "

It routinely get the extra dose(s), but may not always be in adequate supply.

Emily



Emily Zadvorny, PharmD, BCPS

Executive Director, Colorado Pharmacists Society

Aurora CO



Sent: 01-07-2021 11:18 PM

From: Mitchel Rothholz

Subject: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes



We heard today reports from pharmacists and other immunizers that the number of full doses that providers have been able to draw from a COVID-19 vaccine vial may be impacted by the brand and size of syringe used. For those administering COVID-19 vaccine, what has been your experience? If you are experiencing differences in drawing up full doses (ie: 6 or 7 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech vial) what syringe brand and/or needle size are you experiencing issues in obtaining more than 5 full doses?



Also, how many full doses have you been able to draw out of the Moderna COVID vaccine vials?



Thank you for sharing your experiences.



Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA

Chief of Governance & State Affiliates

Exec Dir, APhA Foundation

Harleysville PA

(202) 628-0443

