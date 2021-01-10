RE: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2021-01-10T11:42:00Z
Consistently getting 11 doses out of the Moderna vial using the Vanish Point syringes, 1cc, 25 gauge.
------------------------------
Robert Wood, RPh Sheboygan, Wi
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 01-07-2021 11:18 PM
From: Mitchel Rothholz
Subject: Number of Doses Obtained from COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringes
We heard today reports from pharmacists and other immunizers that the number of full doses that providers have been able to draw from a COVID-19 vaccine vial may be impacted by the brand and size of syringe used. For those administering COVID-19 vaccine, what has been your experience? If you are experiencing differences in drawing up full doses (ie: 6 or 7 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech vial) what syringe brand and/or needle size are you experiencing issues in obtaining more than 5 full doses?
Also, how many full doses have you been able to draw out of the Moderna COVID vaccine vials?
Thank you for sharing your experiences.
------------------------------
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
(202) 628-0443
------------------------------