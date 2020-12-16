RE: NRC public meeting for input concerning decommissioning financial assurance requirements
Nuclear Pharmacy Practice SIG
2020-12-16T23:20:00Z
Thanks Wendy for keeping us well informed.
Best,
SCDragotakes
------------------------------
Stephen Dragotakes
Medfield MA
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 12-16-2020 02:35 PM
From: Wendy Galbraith
Subject: NRC public meeting for input concerning decommissioning financial assurance requirements
Let's hope this will address Ge68/Ga68 generators.
This is an automated mailing from NRC's medical list server.
On Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold a public meeting to obtain public input on alternatives to decommissioning financial assurance requirements for sealed and unsealed radioactive material as part of a future rulemaking. The public meeting notice can be viewed here.
Please use the WebEx link to view the presentation and call into the Bridgeline to hear the presentation.
- The WebEx link is: https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e43107498349b793f735c58f3ce3c9c9c
(To test your ability to connect to a WebEx meeting, visit https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html. For tips on how to optimize your WebEx experience, visit https://www.webex.com/content/dam/webex/eopi/assets/WebexMeetings_BestPractices.pdf.)
- The teleconference information is:
Bridge Number: (877) 910-5948
Passcode: 4930474
Please e-mail Torre Taylor, Rulemaking Project Manager at Torre.Taylor@nrc.gov, or David Drucker, Rulemaking Project Manager, at David.Drucker@nrc.gov, both in the NRC's Materials Rulemaking and Project Management Branch, with any questions about the public meeting.
------------------------------
Wendy Galbraith, PharmD, BCNP
OU College of Pharmacy
Oklahoma City
------------------------------