RE: NRC public meeting for input concerning decommissioning financial assurance requirements

Thanks Wendy for keeping us well informed.

Stephen Dragotakes

Medfield MA

Sent: 12-16-2020 02:35 PM

From: Wendy Galbraith

Subject: NRC public meeting for input concerning decommissioning financial assurance requirements





Let's hope this will address Ge68/Ga68 generators.





This is an automated mailing from NRC's medical list server.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will hold a public meeting to obtain public input on alternatives to decommissioning financial assurance requirements for sealed and unsealed radioactive material as part of a future rulemaking. The public meeting notice can be viewed here.

Please use the WebEx link to view the presentation and call into the Bridgeline to hear the presentation.

The WebEx link is: https://usnrc.webex.com/usnrc/onstage/g.php?MTID=e43107498349b793f735c58f3ce3c9c9c

(To test your ability to connect to a WebEx meeting, visit https://www.webex.com/test-meeting.html. For tips on how to optimize your WebEx experience, visit https://www.webex.com/content/dam/webex/eopi/assets/WebexMeetings_BestPractices.pdf.)

The teleconference information is:

Bridge Number: (877) 910-5948

Passcode: 4930474

Please e-mail Torre Taylor, Rulemaking Project Manager at Torre.Taylor@nrc.gov, or David Drucker, Rulemaking Project Manager, at David.Drucker@nrc.gov, both in the NRC's Materials Rulemaking and Project Management Branch, with any questions about the public meeting.





Wendy Galbraith, PharmD, BCNP

OU College of Pharmacy

Oklahoma City

