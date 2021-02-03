RE: New Publication Alert

Body

This is a helpful commentary to see the pharmacist care process in action to address social determinants in health. I particularly liked how the case pointed out not only how the pharmacist could help this patient with diabetes get to goal but also listed the other members of the team and how the pharmacist could engage them to help the patient connect to additional resources in the community.



Has anyone else had a particularly impactful case of addressing health disparities and seeing improved clinical outcomes?



Heather A. Johnson, PharmD

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Family Medicine

West Virginia University

Morgantown, WV

hejohnson@hsc.wvu.edu

Sent: 02-02-2021

From: Sandra Leal

Subject: New Publication Alert



https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/how-should-physicians-and-pharmacists-collaborate-motivate-health-equity-underserved-communities/2021-02







Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, FAPhA, CDCES

Executive Vice President | SinfoníaRx, A TRHC Solution

520-302-5325 | sleal@trhc.com

------------------------------

