RE: New Publication Alert
Diabetes Management SIG
2021-02-03T12:34:00Z
Thank you for sharing!
This is a helpful commentary to see the pharmacist care process in action to address social determinants in health. I particularly liked how the case pointed out not only how the pharmacist could help this patient with diabetes get to goal but also listed the other members of the team and how the pharmacist could engage them to help the patient connect to additional resources in the community.
Has anyone else had a particularly impactful case of addressing health disparities and seeing improved clinical outcomes?
------------------------------
Heather A. Johnson, PharmD
Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Family Medicine
West Virginia University
Morgantown, WV
hejohnson@hsc.wvu.edu
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 02-02-2021 05:42 AM
From: Sandra Leal
Subject: New Publication Alert
https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/how-should-physicians-and-pharmacists-collaborate-motivate-health-equity-underserved-communities/2021-02
------------------------------
Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, FAPhA, CDCES
Executive Vice President | SinfoníaRx, A TRHC Solution
520-302-5325 | sleal@trhc.com
------------------------------