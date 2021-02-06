RE: New Drug Approvals in Medication Management: Vibegron

Body

Thank you for sharing and posting the new drug approval information on Gemtesa.



Based on clinical studies demonstrating safety and efficacy, Gemtesa used as a once-daily 75 mg dosage can be provided as a compelling alternative for patients suffering from an overactive bladder, especially given the large unmet need for better-tailored treatments for this chronic condition. In addition to demonstrating efficacy on key symptoms of overactive bladder by reducing urinary frequency, urge urinary incontinence, and urgency, Gemtesa has the following benefits over Myrbetriq:

Less likely to cause a drug-drug interaction since it has minimal interactions with medications metabolized by CYP2D6.

Does not require renal dose adjustment for a CrCl 15 to < 90 mL/min, a factor that may be beneficial for patients with kidney dysfunction.

While side effects of Gemtesa overlaps those with Myrbetriq's (such as headache, nasopharyngitis), there was no clinically significant difference in blood pressure when using Gemtesa, indicating Gemtesa may be a safer option for patients with severe uncontrolled hypertension. Despite this benefit, both Gemtesa and Myrbetriq still pose a risk for urinary retention when used in conjunction with antimuscarinic antagonists.





Greetings Medication Management SIG Members,



As part of the communications committee, I will be posting #newdrugapprovals to be aware of during medication management activities. What are your thoughts on this #newdrugapproval and potential place in therapy?





Drug Name: vibegron (Gemtesa)

Dosage Form: 75 mg oral tablet

Approval Date: December 23rd, 2020 (anticipated to become available late first quarter 2021)

Indication: overactive bladder

Medication Class: Beta 3 agonist

Dosage and Administration: 1 tablet by mouth once daily

References and Resources:

Gemtesa (vibegron) [prescribing information]. Irvine, CA: Urovant Sciences, Inc.; December 2020. Gemtessa. URL: https://gemtesa.com/hcp. (accessed 2020 Dec 28). Staskin D, Frankel J, Varano S et al. International phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo and active controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of vibegron in patients with symptoms of overactive bladder: EMPOWUR. Journal of Urology, 2020; 204(2):316-24.​





