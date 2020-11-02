RE: New Drug Approvals in Medication Management: fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol for asthma

Place in steps 4 and 5 of asthma treatment in adult and adolescent patients over 12 years of age.





Steps 4 and 5 are difficult to treat patients and should be referred to a asthma specialist. Long acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) are add on therapy in these steps.





The Trelegy product is beneficial for these patients in asthna care steps 4 and 5 in which a specialist will prescibe a LAMA as add on therapy after other initial therapies have not controlled symptoms. It may improve adherence to therapy by making inhaler use less complicated.





Dr. Maria Teresa Ambrosini, B.S, Pharm.D., BCPS

















There 2020 GINA guidelines indicate a