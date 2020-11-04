RE: New Drug Approvals in Medication Management: fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol for asthma

Body

This is great news! Some of my elderly COPD patients with dexterity issues found Trelegy Ellipta easier to use than Respimat and Diskus inhalers. The decreased number of inhalers and decreased number of puffs per day was very helpful in improving medication adherence. It would be great to offer the same option for that patient subset with asthma.

------------------------------

Allana M. Alexander, PharmD, MSMTM, BCMTMS

Pharmacy Director, Alabama Care Network Mid State Region

Birmingham, AL

info@doctorlany.com

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 10-31-2020 11:04 AM

From: Alyssa Wozniak

Subject: New Drug Approvals in Medication Management: fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol for asthma

Greetings Medication Management SIG Members,

As part of the communications committee, I will be posting #newdrugapprovals to be aware of during medication management activities. Fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (Trelegy), originally approved by the FDA for maintenance treatment of COPD, was recently granted approval for the maintenance treatment of asthma. The inhaler, which has offered triple therapy in a single inhalation for COPD patients, is now the first triple therapy approved by the FDA for both COPD and asthma in the US. Please find information related to use in asthma below. What are your thoughts on this #newindication for asthma patients?

Drug Name: fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (Trelegy)

Dosage Form: The FDA-approved dry powder inhaler strength for both COPD and asthma is fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol 100/62.5/25mcg. An additional strength, indicated for asthma alone, is fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol 200/62.5/25mcg.

Approval Date: asthma indication approved September 9, 2020

New Indication: maintenance treatment of asthma in patients 18 years of age or older

Medication Class: long-acting anticholinergic + long-acting beta 2 adrenergic agonist + inhaled corticosteroid

Dosage and Administration: one inhalation once daily

References and Resources:

Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol inhalation powder) [prescribing information]. Research Triangle Park, NC: GlaxoSmithKline; September 2020. Trelegy Ellipta. https://gskpro.com/en-us/products/trelegy/ (accessed 2020 Oct 31). Fowler, Nicola A Hanania, Huib A M Kerstjens, et al. Efficacy and safety of once-daily single-inhaler triple therapy (FF/UMEC/VI) versus FF/VI in patients with inadequately controlled asthma (CAPTAIN): a double-blind, randomised, phase 3A trial. The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, 2020; Epub before print.​

​​

------------------------------

Alyssa Wozniak, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Assistant Professor

D'Youville School of Pharmacy

Buffalo, NY

cizdziela@dyc.edu

------------------------------