RE: New Business Item on Systemic Racism 2021

Thank you Vibhuti and Taskforce members for bringing this forward. You have my full support as well as my commitment to continuing to lead change within my organization, my community, and my home.



DANIELLE COLAYCO

Bakersfield CA

Original Message:

Sent: 03-01-2021 11:58 AM

From: Vibhuti Arya

Subject: New Business Item on Systemic Racism 2021



Dear Colleagues:

The APhA Taskforce to Address Structural Racism in Pharmacy has proposed a New Business Item for the upcoming 2021 APhA House of Delegates. Please see here attached the language that has been proposed as well as the background. Recognizing our pharmacy community's responsibility towards patient care while also supporting our colleagues and community, including new and future practitioners, we hope you'll find our proposed statements worthy of support.



Some discussion so far that has helped:

- Each statement has been worded intently to meet a more wholesome approach in the "life cycle" of our profession (i.e. curriculum, post graduate training, and CE) in recognition that this is a journey.

- We are committing as a community no matter where we may be in our own journeys, from just starting to have these conversations, all the way to shaping policies for our teams and organizations.



Should you have any particular questions, comments, or concerns for the Taskforce, please email us at taskforce@aphanet.org.



Regards,

Vibhuti



Vibhuti Arya PHARMD

Brooklyn NY

