RE: New Business Item: Social Determinants of Health

Thank you Adrienne for posting! I believe pharmacists are uniquely positioned in the healthcare delivery system to identify and mitigate Social Determinants of Health! Please share your thoughts back with us! #PharmacistsProvideCare #vaccineheroes​​



Kimberly Croley PHARMD, FAPhA

Clinical Pharmacist

Corbin KY

Sent: 02-07-2021 05:21 PM

From: Adrienne Simmons

Subject: New Business Item: Social Determinants of Health



The APhA-APPM Public Health SIG Policy Committee is proposing a New Business Item for the upcoming 2021 APhA House of Delegates. Recognizing the impact that social determinants of health have on health outcomes, we hope that you'll find the attached proposed statements regarding our profession's role in addressing social determinants of health worthy of support.

We would appreciate if you, or a designated member of your delegation, would provide verbal support of this set of statements when introduced in the House of Delegates.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact Kim Croley (kscroley@yahoo.com) or Adrienne Simmons (adrienne@nvhr.org).

Adrienne Simmons

APhA-ASP National Policy Standing Committee

VCU School of Pharmacy | Class of 2018

(540) 420-7247 | simmonsad2@vcu.edu

