RE: New Business Item on defining patients as both human and non-human species

New Business Item on defining patients as both human and non-human species
2021-03-04T14:33:00Z
Gigi and colleagues, Thank you for crafting this new business item and welcome to the APhA HOD! Never underestimate the pure educational value of submitting an item that addresses an important issue. I was not at all familiar with the One Health initiative and I suspect there are others who will read your NBI who will be similarly enlightened. I have frequently had the thought that more consistently available education in veterinary medicine would be of great benefit. People expect us to know about the safe and effective use of medications. That expectation is usually not limited to use of medications in humans and why should it be? There is a definite connection between the health of humans and the health of animals. I encourage those of you who did not know anymore about the One Health initiative than I did to take a quick look at the information you can find on sites such as CDC, FDA, and others. Thanks again for introducing this item.
Valerie Prince Pharm.D., FAPhA, BCPS
Original Message:
Sent: 03-03-2021 02:55 PM
From: Gigi Davidson
Subject: New Business Item on defining patients as both human and non-human species
Dear Colleagues,
We represent the American College of Veterinary Pharmacists, a new member of the APhA HOD. ACVP has proposed a New Business Item for the upcoming 2021 APhA House of Delegates. This proposal asks the HOD to consider defining "patients" to include both human and non-human species. (Please see attached for the language of the New Business Item.) We believe that APhA is the first professional pharmacy organization to consider defining patients with this inclusive language, so we would like to give more background to explain our proposal.
Veterinary pharmacy is a rapidly growing sector of pharmacy practice, and two independent surveys conducted from 2015-2017 indicate that at least 77% of pharmacists participating in those surveys routinely fill prescriptions for non-human patients. We believe that number is increasing. Given the important fact that pharmacy professionals are the only health care providers legally permitted and expected by society to take care of both human and non-human patients, ACVP feels that it is critical for APhA and other professional pharmacy organizations to define patients as being either human or non-human species so that relevant policy making can reflect the importance of pharmaceutical care for both of these patient groups. The emerging importance of pharmacy care in One Health Medicine also relies heavily on a model that builds a bridge between human and non-human patients in zoonotic disease prevention, spread, and treatment. Distinguishing patient communities on both sides of this bridge is critical to the delivery of successful care.
In reviewing existing policy statements for APhA, we note several policies that could positively impact pharmacy services and patient care if expanded to include non-human patients. Additionally, we also note several existing policy statements where qualification of human patients would distinguish boundaries for pharmacy services offered to humans that would not be appropriate to offer to non-humans.
Finally, as schools and colleges of pharmacy evaluate curricula, the need for veterinary pharmacy education is becoming increasingly important. Defining patients as both human or non-human species in APhA policy could facilitate decision making to increase resources for veterinary pharmacy education in pharmacy curricula and continuing education programs.
We hope that you will consider supporting this proposal. Should you have any particular questions, comments, or concerns regarding this proposal, please feel free to reach out to Gigi Davidson gsdavid2@ncsu.edu, Brenda Jensen Jensen_brenda@yahoo.com, or Natalie Young natalie@realoveterinarypharmacy.com.
Thank you for your consideration,
Gigi Davidson, BSPharm, DICVP
Brenda Jensen, CPhT, MBA
Natalie Young, PharmD