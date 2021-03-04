RE: New Business Item on defining patients as both human and non-human species

We represent the American College of Veterinary Pharmacists, a new member of the APhA HOD. ACVP has proposed a New Business Item for the upcoming 2021 APhA House of Delegates. This proposal asks the HOD to consider defining "patients" to include both human and non-human species. (Please see attached for the language of the New Business Item.) We believe that APhA is the first professional pharmacy organization to consider defining patients with this inclusive language, so we would like to give more background to explain our proposal.

Veterinary pharmacy is a rapidly growing sector of pharmacy practice, and two independent surveys conducted from 2015-2017 indicate that at least 77% of pharmacists participating in those surveys routinely fill prescriptions for non-human patients. We believe that number is increasing. Given the important fact that pharmacy professionals are the only health care providers legally permitted and expected by society to take care of both human and non-human patients, ACVP feels that it is critical for APhA and other professional pharmacy organizations to define patients as being either human or non-human species so that relevant policy making can reflect the importance of pharmaceutical care for both of these patient groups. The emerging importance of pharmacy care in One Health Medicine also relies heavily on a model that builds a bridge between human and non-human patients in zoonotic disease prevention, spread, and treatment. Distinguishing patient communities on both sides of this bridge is critical to the delivery of successful care.

In reviewing existing policy statements for APhA, we note several policies that could positively impact pharmacy services and patient care if expanded to include non-human patients. Additionally, we also note several existing policy statements where qualification of human patients would distinguish boundaries for pharmacy services offered to humans that would not be appropriate to offer to non-humans.

Finally, as schools and colleges of pharmacy evaluate curricula, the need for veterinary pharmacy education is becoming increasingly important. Defining patients as both human or non-human species in APhA policy could facilitate decision making to increase resources for veterinary pharmacy education in pharmacy curricula and continuing education programs.



We hope that you will consider supporting this proposal. Should you have any particular questions, comments, or concerns regarding this proposal, please feel free to reach out to Gigi Davidson gsdavid2@ncsu.edu, Brenda Jensen Jensen_brenda@yahoo.com, or Natalie Young natalie@realoveterinarypharmacy.com.