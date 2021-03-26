RE: MTM - Pharmacist
Medication Management SIG
2021-03-26T18:48:00Z
Hello,
Has anyone taken the MTM Board Certification? If so what helped make you feel the most prepared for the exam?
Please let me know any thoughts about this board certification that may help!
Thank you,
Whitney Oakley
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Whitney Oakley PHARMD
Pharmacy Resident
Minster OH
Original Message:
Sent: 03-17-2021 10:22 AM
From: AnneMarie Youlio
Subject: MTM - Pharmacist
We will be discussing MTM pharmacist careers in the Pharmacist Power & Potential Facebook group this Friday (3/19) at 3pm ET! Come join the discussion! https://www.facebook.com/groups/pharmacistpowerpotential
AnneMarie Youlio BS, PHARMD
Founder and CEO
