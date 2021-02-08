RE: MTM EHR Templates

Body

Hello,

Was researching some clinical documentation platforms and came across STRAND RX clinical documentation system. They provide a medication management software and the agent I spoke to mentioned it is geared towards MTM services. I have not used it and do not know what the specifics of the system are but might be something to check out and see if it meets the needs you are looking for.

Frank.



Frank Sama



McKinney TX

Sent: 02-07-2021 11:37 PM

From: Kisha Gant

Subject: MTM EHR Templates



Greetings!



I hope all is well. In order to standardize an MTM service, I am in search of MTM EHR templates. Any templates that fit these criteria will be greatly appreciated. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you and have a wonderful day!



Kisha O'Neal Gant, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP, BCPS

Director of Pharmacy

Slidell Memorial Hospital

Slidell, LA 70458

Office: 985-280-8898

