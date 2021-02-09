RE: MTM EHR Templates

Body

Greetings, Kisha!



I hope you are doing well and staying safe. If you are interested, I'd love to connect you with our Business Development team to discuss the various solutions we have at Tabula Rasa HealthCare that could meet your needs. Between our PrescribeWellness platform as well as our MedWiseRx (formally SinfoniaRx) platform, I'm sure we could provide something that best fits your needs. Feel free to reach out to me at KBarton@TRHC.com.



Looking forward to hearing from you! Thank you!



------------------------------

Kevin Barton, PharmD, MBA

Vice President of Business Development

Tabula Rasa HealthCare



------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 02-07-2021 11:37 PM

From: Kisha Gant

Subject: MTM EHR Templates



Greetings!



I hope all is well. In order to standardize an MTM service, I am in search of MTM EHR templates. Any templates that fit these criteria will be greatly appreciated. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. Thank you and have a wonderful day!



------------------------------

Kisha O'Neal Gant, PharmD, BCACP, BCGP, BCPS

Director of Pharmacy

Slidell Memorial Hospital

Slidell, LA 70458

Office: 985-280-8898

------------------------------