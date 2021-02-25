RE: Monthly Journal Club - January
Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG
2021-02-25T14:16:00Z
Thanks for posting, its an important topic .
------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA
Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com
La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 01-25-2021 10:05 AM
From: Bridget Protus
Subject: Monthly Journal Club - January
Good morning!
I volunteered for the January journal club topic. I hope you all don't mind, but I'd like to see what folks think of an article my research team recently published. My area of focus is hospice & palliative care. We care for many people with dysphagia and difficulty swallowing as they approach the end of life. As pharmacists, we often recommend crushing a pill and mixing in pudding or applesauce if it's acceptable for the pill to be crushed (ie not on the "Do Not Crush" or hazardous meds list). Generally, not much thought to the palatability and potential impact on quality of life and medication adherence goes along with that recommendation. Here's a link to the article's abstract: https://www.jpsmjournal.com/article/S0885-3924(20)30753-3/fulltext
Have you recommended crushing meds? Have you considered palatability as a part of those recommendations? Have you ever sampled crushed meds in applesauce or some other soft food?
If you don't have access to this journal, please email me for a reprint.
I welcome all comments and discussion!
Bridget
------------------------------
Bridget McCrate Protus, PharmD, MLIS, BCGP, CDP
Director of Drug Information
Optum Hospice Pharmacy Services
bridget.protus@optum.com
------------------------------