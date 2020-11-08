RE: messaging about covid-19 vaccines
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-11-08T12:23:00Z
Deanna,
I'm so glad you and your clinic have been in discussion about this. I feel like it's so important for everyone to give the same clear message. We have not discussed this at my site, but I'd be interested in seeing what others say!
Thanks for starting this conversation!
------------------------------
Roxane L. Took, Pharm.D., BCACP
Assistant Professor, Pharmacy Practice
St. Louis College of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy
1 Pharmacy Place, St. Louis, MO 63110
TEL: 314.446.8497 FAX: 314.446.8500
Roxane.Took@uhsp.edu
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 11-01-2020 09:26 PM
From: Deanna Tran
Subject: messaging about covid-19 vaccines
Hello!
There have been some discussions at my clinic (My practice site is at a family physicians office) about having uniform and targeted messaging about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine to help with vaccine hesitancy, building trust, and increasing vaccine rates. Has anyone worked on messaging for COVID-19 vaccine and be willing to share? Or would anyone be interested in working together on messaging for our patients regarding COVID-19 vaccines! We could start a google doc and share with all interested pharmacists!
------------------------------
Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP
Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
Assistant Professor
APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor
Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories
University of Maryland School of Pharmacy
------------------------------