RE: messaging about covid-19 vaccines

Deanna,

I'm so glad you and your clinic have been in discussion about this. I feel like it's so important for everyone to give the same clear message. We have not discussed this at my site, but I'd be interested in seeing what others say!

Thanks for starting this conversation!



Original Message:

Sent: 11-01-2020 09:26 PM

From: Deanna Tran

Subject: messaging about covid-19 vaccines



Hello!

There have been some discussions at my clinic (My practice site is at a family physicians office) about having uniform and targeted messaging about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine to help with vaccine hesitancy, building trust, and increasing vaccine rates. Has anyone worked on messaging for COVID-19 vaccine and be willing to share? Or would anyone be interested in working together on messaging for our patients regarding COVID-19 vaccines! We could start a google doc and share with all interested pharmacists!



