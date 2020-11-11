RE: messaging about covid-19 vaccines

Body

Hi Patti,

This is a great idea. Thanks!



------------------------------

Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP

Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG



Assistant Professor

APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor

Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories

University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 11-10-2020 06:22 AM

From: Patricia Fabel

Subject: messaging about covid-19 vaccines



Deanna and Dawn,



I recommend reaching out to your state health departments. More than likely they are working on messaging. In SC, we have a statewide committee that is providing input on communication strategy. I have been serving as pharmacy's representative on this committee. We have been discussing patient education as well as provider education since many providers are hesitant to receive the vaccine too. Our health department is creating resources to help with communicating information about the vaccines that providers can use.



Take care!

Patti



------------------------------

Patricia Fabel

Clinical Associate Professor

Columbia SC

------------------------------



Original Message:

Sent: 11-09-2020 11:34 AM

From: Dawn Wagoner

Subject: messaging about covid-19 vaccines



Deanna,

I agree that it is important that we get out a unified message on the COVID-19 vaccines coming out. Of course things are still in the development stage, but as data becomes more clear and as vaccinations become available our messaging can be finalized. This is an opportunity to have our profession shine and provide an example to the public of our importance in the community, as well as providing an important public health initiative.



------------------------------

Dawn Wagoner

Exton PA



Original Message:

Sent: 11-01-2020 09:26 PM

From: Deanna Tran

Subject: messaging about covid-19 vaccines



Hello!

There have been some discussions at my clinic (My practice site is at a family physicians office) about having uniform and targeted messaging about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine to help with vaccine hesitancy, building trust, and increasing vaccine rates. Has anyone worked on messaging for COVID-19 vaccine and be willing to share? Or would anyone be interested in working together on messaging for our patients regarding COVID-19 vaccines! We could start a google doc and share with all interested pharmacists!



------------------------------

Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP

Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG



Assistant Professor

APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor

Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories

University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

------------------------------

