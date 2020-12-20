RE: Meds to Bed during COVID-19

Body

Hi Michelle!

This is an excellent question and I bet there is probably much variance from institution to institution. At my institution our meds to beds program is thriving due to the pandemic.

In order for our staff to be at the bedside, we review the EMR to ensure our patients have tested negative for COVID. If needed, we can reach COVID positive patients via room telephone.

If I, my students, or staff are at the bedside, they are wearing a facemask that attaches via ear loops and some type of eye protection. Eye protection varies. We have disposable masks with eye shields, various types of eyeglasses and googles, and full faceshields (I currently wear a welder's mask as I can't seem to find any glasses or goggles that won't fog up or trapy moisture near my eyes.)

We are at bedside as much as we can be, but we maintain our distance from ouor patients as much as possible and try to limit time in room to under 15 minutes. We have also tailored back much of our services to prevent aerosolization of the virus. For instance, with the help of our respiratory therapists, we were doing beside pulmonary function testing to confirm the diagnosis of obstruction in our COPD population, but have stopped since the pandemic began. We also stopped measuring inspiratory force in patients using dry powder inhalers for the same reason.

I hope this is helpful.

Best regards,

-Jeff





Jeffrey Gonzales, PharmD, PDE-C

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Transitions of Care

St. Mary Medical Center

Langhorne, PA

jeffrey.gonzales@stmaryhealthcare.org

Original Message:

Sent: 12-07-2020 04:57 PM

From: Michelle Nielsen (locke)

Subject: Meds to Bed during COVID-19



As COVID-19 cases continue, what are current meds to bed programs doing to provide patient counseling? Are you still delivering meds to the bedside? If so, what precautions are you taking? If not, what alternatives do you have in place? What criteria or plan do you have to evaluate when you will return to bedside counseling?



Thanks!



Michelle R. Nielsen (Locke), PharmD, BCACP

LCDR, United States Public Health Service

Transitions of Care Pharmacy Program Coordinator|Clinical Pharmacist

Alaska Native Medical Center|4315 Diplomacy Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508

Direct: (907) 729-2173|Fax: (907) 729-2119|E-mail: mrnielsenlocke@anthc.org

------------------------------

