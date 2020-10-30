RE: Medication Reconciliation in Epic

Body

Mariel,

If a patient has not taken a particular medication within the last 30 days it is removed from the list. If it cannot be removed because it is a prescription at our outpatient pharmacy we use the "note" function next to each medication to annotate that the patient has not taken for x amount of days. If they are taking it differently than prescribed we use the "note" function next to each medication to annotate how patient is taking with the comment "not as rx'ed". If a provider completes the med rec we do not follow up. If our technicians complete it they choose "technician complete" from the drop down at the bottom. This places it in a queue for us to check on. If there are any changes that need to be communicated to a provider the tech will send us a message through secure chat. Once the pharmacist has reviewed the med rec we select "pharmacy complete" and the providers have been instructed that it is correct to the best of our ability at this point and can continue meds from there. We then make the progress note. In the note is where we can communicate patient non-adherence/reasons, what day of an antibiotic regimen they were on at admission, etc. I am inserting the Epic smart phrase we have been using. It will pull in the home meds and place them in a table.

Jennifer

Med reconciliation now complete

Home medication list as of @DATETIMESTAMP@

The patient's medication history has been completed to the best of our ability. Unreconciled medications that the patient no longer takes have been removed from the list and flagged for provider review, if applicable.

Provider has been notified of any significant changes if applicable: {Blank Smartlist:29424::"yes","no"}

Changes/updates include: ***

Information obtained from: ***

@RXHOMEMEDS@

@ME@

@TD@ @ @NOW@

If needed, please contact me through Tiger Text or at Main Pharmacy Phone #***



Jennifer Romero

Clinical Pharmacist

Colorado Springs CO

Original Message:

Sent: 10-28-2020 10:08 AM

From: Mariel Shull

Subject: Medication Reconciliation in Epic



Hi Jennifer,



Thanks for your response. Would you be willing to share your smart phrase note? Overall we are struggling with complete and accurate medication reconciliation across the system. We have different disciplines (nursing, pharm tech, pharmacists, medical assistants, medical residents, NPs, PAs) completing med rec in different areas. We identified a great need for ongoing education and training on med rec.



With regard to our EMR epic we are hoping to find ways to improve the following areas and then focus on staff training/education on the process:

-There is great variation in when users complete the following: mark as reviewed (when entire med list is verified or only part of), mark as not taking vs delete off list, update directions (non-adherence or intentionally taking different vs prescriber initiated change), communicate patient non-adherence and reasons, communicate inability to obtain med and reason (never agreed to start vs not covered on formulary, how to remove meds that have been completed (antibiotics).

-Lack of transparency in terms of what was completed and informant: no way to clearly communicate if med list was confirmed with patient/pharmacy/caregiver etc.

-No way to indicate level of confidence in the informant

-AVS medication list: order of medications (class vs alphabetical) and notes regarding medicine stop and changes (denoting stop for antibiotics that were completed or discontinued prior to admission and/or discharge), patient friendly instructions



Best,

Mariel



Mariel Shull

Pharmacy Utilization Management Coordinator

Jersey City NJ

Original Message:

Sent: 10-20-2020 01:08 PM

From: Jennifer Romero

Subject: Medication Reconciliation in Epic



Hi Mariel,



What are some of the struggles you are encountering? We have made a smart phrase note to document that medication reconciliation is complete. Our current process (which is not working perfectly by any means) is that we have pharmacy technicians dedicated to med rec only. They try to complete med recs as patients are admitted to the hospital. Beyond that they will try to collect med histories on floor patients; prioritizing any that we have been specifically consulted to do.​ Some of the struggles that we are encountering are that RNs and providers are no longer regularly helping enter medication reconciliations, our pharmacists manage 4 floors each and cannot get to all of them and that our staffing was cut and we lost some of our technician help. I am also interested in hearing what others are doing.



Jennifer Romero, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacist

Penrose Hospital



Jennifer Romero

Clinical Pharmacist

Colorado Springs CO



Original Message:

Sent: 10-15-2020 10:21 AM

From: Mariel Shull

Subject: Medication Reconciliation in Epic



​Good Morning,



My institution struggles with complete and accurate medication reconciliation across all encounters and disciplines. We are trying to identify areas to improve 1. epic documentation and 2. staff training. Overall our epic medication reconciliation section is not user friendly or transparent. Epic told us we need to identify improvements on our own.



Does anyone have any best practices or screenshots of useful medication reconciliation tools in epic they can share? Appreciate any tips :)



Thank you!

Mariel Shull



Mariel Shull

Pharmacy Utilization Management Coordinator



