RE: Medication Reconciliation in Epic

Body

Hi Mariel,

Perhaps you could shed a bit of light to the current medication reconciliation process at your institution. Is it pharmacy driven or nursing driven? Do you have staff dedicated to performing medication reconciliations? Medication reconciliations are tough in many EMRs. Currently, we use Meditech at my location, so I can not provide screenshots, but would love to help if I can.

Best regards,

-Jeff



------------------------------

Jeffrey Gonzales, PharmD, PDE-C

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Transitions of Care

St. Mary Medical Center

Langhorne, PA

jeffrey.gonzales@stmaryhealthcare.org

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 10-15-2020 10:21 AM

From: Mariel Shull

Subject: Medication Reconciliation in Epic



​Good Morning,



My institution struggles with complete and accurate medication reconciliation across all encounters and disciplines. We are trying to identify areas to improve 1. epic documentation and 2. staff training. Overall our epic medication reconciliation section is not user friendly or transparent. Epic told us we need to identify improvements on our own.



Does anyone have any best practices or screenshots of useful medication reconciliation tools in epic they can share? Appreciate any tips :)



Thank you!

Mariel Shull



------------------------------

Mariel Shull

Pharmacy Utilization Management Coordinator



------------------------------

