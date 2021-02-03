RE: Medicare Glucometer Coverage

Body

In my experience it depends on what plan the patient has. Some Part C plans cover testing supplies and prefer a particular brand & the brand depends on the insurance. Part B, in absence of Part C, is always happy to cover "generic" products, that's a safe bet. To avoid possible charge backs to the pharmacy and a phone call from the pharmacy, be sure to include ICD10 and testing frequencies on prescriptions (no PRN).

A repeated error I see in the pharmacy is ignoring insurance rejection messages. Team members will run testing supplies through Part D, that's the default insurance, insurance rejects saying not covered "try Part B," and the team member ignores the message and either cashes out the prescription or tells the patient their insurance doesn't cover testing supplies.





Hi all,



I am curious if anyone has a guide for Medicare Glucometer coverage. I get questions from providers in my PCP office all the time. In my experience, pharmacies seem to do everything very differently as in billing Medicare vs. cash-pay, high copays, etc. I have tried recommending lower-cost glucometers, but again, everywhere is different, so I wanted to see if anyone has some consistent pointers. Also, we have tried using DME suppliers but they are very difficult to work with and offer poor customer service (I've tried at least 4-5 companies).



Any info is greatly appreciated.



