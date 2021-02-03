RE: Medicare Glucometer Coverage

Body

Good morning,



I have attached a resource from CMS that outlines the general coverage requirements for glucometers and CGM. It has additional resources linked at the bottom. Very brief ​highlights are:

Need ICD-10 code on script

No insulin=100 strips for 90 days

Insulin=300 strips for 90 days



In my practice, we try to be familiar with what local pharmacies will bill part B and only send supplies there. We also recommend that patient's bring their part B card to the pharmacy so they have it on file.



For CMG specifically, we have the coverage requirements posted in the office. If a local pharmacy is unable to bill part B for it, we use an option listed by the specific manufacturer (ex. Freestyle Libre has a list of Medicare contracted suppliers on the website). There is also Medicare.gov/supplier which may be helpful to find a local option.



What else are people using on the clinic side?

Those who work in the community, are there any common factors you encounter that prevent coverage?



Heather A. Johnson, PharmD

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Family Medicine

West Virginia University

Morgantown, WV

hejohnson@hsc.wvu.edu

Hi all,



I am curious if anyone has a guide for Medicare Glucometer coverage. I get questions from providers in my PCP office all the time. In my experience, pharmacies seem to do everything very differently as in billing Medicare vs. cash-pay, high copays, etc. I have tried recommending lower-cost glucometers, but again, everywhere is different, so I wanted to see if anyone has some consistent pointers. Also, we have tried using DME suppliers but they are very difficult to work with and offer poor customer service (I've tried at least 4-5 companies).



Any info is greatly appreciated.



Thanks,

Darren



Darren Mensch, PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacist, Ambulatory Care – Population Health

Abington Jefferson Health

E-mail: darren.mensch@jefferson.edu

