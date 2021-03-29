RE: Margin of Error for Covid Vaccine Syringes

Body

Winona

Great question! I agree with the comment check every single dose. In order for your (applauded) vaccination efforts to be successful, the patient needs to get the right dose. I'd be more concerned of underdosing by more than 10%, so my judgement call would say 0.27 ml is ok, as long as no bubbles which reduces the dose even further. I would avoid squirting "out a little" because you could easily underdose the patient that way. In the end, it's your call, and if you don't agree with the dose it's ok to say so. And as an experienced pharmacist, never assume anything !



------------------------------

Linda McCusker, RPH, MBA, BCPS

Flagstaff AZ

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 03-26-2021 11:57 PM

From: Winona Chan

Subject: Margin of Error for Covid Vaccine Syringes



Hello. I am wondering if I could get some input from more experienced pharmacist. I am a newly licensed pharmacist and just started working at a vaccination clinic. There are a team of nurses and pharmacist at the clinic who are responsible for drawing up the vaccines. I am only responsible for injecting the vaccines. I don't check the vaccines because I assume that they are drawn up correctly but my coworkers on separate occasion have noticed the vaccines were drawn up incorrectly and have turned back vaccine.



Today my coworker had brought to my attention a pfizer vaccine drawn up to 0.28ml on a 1ml syringe. One coworker said it doesn't matter, the other one said she would not administer it. I was not comfortable to be the one to administer it so I went and spoke with the IV rm people. I was told that it is fine and the pharmacist in charge just pulled plunger up to the 0.3ml line. So now I feel even worse because not only was the situation not corrected, now there is extra air in the syringe that would not have been there if I hadn't raised a question out of it.



So I am wondering what is the margin of error. Is between 0.28ml and 0.32 an acceptable error? Is between 0.26 and 0.34 an acceptable error? What happens if it is drawn to 0.28 ml and there is a 4mm bubble inside? Should I just ignore it and give the shot because patients won't be able tell the difference? Are there guidelines on what is the acceptable percentage of error? One time when it was drawn to 0.34 ml , I've seen a coworker just squirt a little back out while the cap is still on just so it is the correct amount. Is this acceptable or is administering a little more vaccine okay.



What are everyone's thoughts. I know the patient won't be able to feel the 0.02ml difference but when should I be alarmed and turn back the syringe?



Any inputs would be welcome.



Thank you



Winona Chan PharmD Rph

Vaccination Pharmacist



------------------------------

Winona Chan

Braintree MA

------------------------------