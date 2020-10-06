RE: Life Is Difficult

Body

I had a mentor share with our leadership class something to the effect of Yes, this is difficult. What made you think it wouldn't be? Thank you for the post this morning.



Kelsey

San Antonio TX

Last week, I shared my plan to post tips for well-being and resilience on weekdays beginning Monday, October 5. My way of contributing to American Pharmacists Month.



I intended to create a post on Sunday evening, October 4, so it would appear in the daily email summary on Monday morning.



That was before I sliced my finger open while I was washing a knife after dinner. Let's just say I didn't react well -- more because of a series of stresses that had built up over the weekend than because of the blood gushing into the sink. And then I couldn't type because of the pain.



A fitting introduction to this first message: life is difficult.



"No kidding," you may be thinking. Allow me to explain.



"Life is difficult" is actually the first line of a book titled The Road Less Traveled by psychiatrist M. Scott Peck. It was published originally in 1978 and remains in print in 2020.



Dr. Peck goes on to explain that once we truly understand and accept that life is difficult, then it is no longer difficult. But most people don't fully see this truth. Instead, they "moan more or less incessantly, noisily or subtly, about the enormity of their problems, their burdens, and their difficulties as if life were generally easy, as if life should be easy."



And so it is today. As Kristin Neff, PhD, and Christopher Germer, PhD -- creators of Mindful Self-Compassion -- noted recently, "...life entails suffering, for everyone, without exception. While this may seem obvious, it's so easy to forget. We fall into the trap of believing that things are 'supposed' to go well and that something has gone wrong when they don't.... We don't tend to be rational about these matters. Instead, not only do we suffer, we feel isolated and alone in our suffering."



So if life seems hard, it is. And if you're not happy all of the time -- as I'll explain tomorrow, you're not meant to be.



Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

