RE: Learn how to help your patients go from vaccine hesitant to vaccine confident during our Jan 28th webinar

What can you do to strengthen confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine among your patients, colleagues and family? Join us Thursday, January 28th from 1:00-2:00pm ET for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy. This week's webinar will focus on vaccine hesitancy and how to work with patients to facilitate confidence in COVID-19 vaccination. APhA Incoming President, Sandra Leal, PharmD, MPH, CDE, will interview Susan Winckler, RPh, Esq., CEO of the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who will share insights from the Foundation's COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence Project and Emily Brunson, a cultural anthropologist, who currently leads CommuniVax, a research and action coalition supporting an equitable COVID-19 vaccination campaign. This webinar will focus on practical tips and provide an opportunity to ask questions of the experts!

Register today for the January 28 webinar! Access the January 21 webinar recording and slides on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





