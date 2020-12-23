RE: Layered Learning Model

Body

Hi All,

Ha - thanks for starting this conversation. This is definitely something that has been challenging over the last several months since some of us (especially those of us in community pharmacy) have increased our IPPE and APPE capacity in order to accommodate more students since some sites are restricting student access.

One thing that we have found useful, as the article you posted states, is to be certain that everyone involved has a thorough orientation process. The orientation process is crucial at laying a firm foundation and ensuring that all of the moving parts work smoothly together throughout the rotation/experience.

Additionally, it is very important that your resident be fully prepped with training and equipped with essential resources. A senior preceptor can only feel comfortable handing over the reigns to the resident if the resident has been effectively trained and feels comfortable with the responsibilities associated with process.

Again, I am glad you started this conversation and I am anxious to hear from others' unique experiences and any challenges they have been able to overcome.

I hope everyone has a happy and safe holiday season!

Sincerely,

Joshua D. Kinsey, Pharm.D.





------------------------------

Joshua Davis Kinsey, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacist and Residency Site Coordinator

Kansas City, Missouri

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 12-16-2020 07:12 PM

From: Ha Phan

Subject: Layered Learning Model





I have been a part of a layered learning model as a resident and I am trying to pull it off in my clinic and I feel that sometimes it isn't always working. I usually do orient the resident, outline expectations of my clinic and expectations of them with the student, and oversee all patient care. This model often becomes a little bit lopsided when I have two IPPE's, two APPE's, and a resident. What are some tips/reference materials that you all have to successfully pull this off in your practice sites? I also ended up in the afternoon's only having 3 learners instead of 5 which helped slightly. It is difficult as well when you have students, learners that are all different spectrum's in terms of their strengths/weaknesses. I referenced an article below that the image came from for those that are probably doing a layered learning model but didn't put a term to the action.

Loy BM, Yang S, Moss JM, Kemp DW, Brown JN. Application of the Layered Learning Practice Model in an Academic Medical Center. Hospital Pharmacy. 2017Apr;52(4):266–72.





------------------------------

Ha Phan, PharmD

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

Jackson, Mississippi

------------------------------

