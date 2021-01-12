RE: January ICYMI - "Effect of Finerenone on Chronic Kidney Disease Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes"

Body

Is finerenone available for use? I have not​ seen it yet.



I find the trial compelling, but I do think it may be a hard sell especially in patients that are already on an ACE-I or ARB and an SGLT2 especially as they pointed out that the magnitude of change in the control and treatment groups was smaller in this trial than in the canagliflozin trial. I am excited to have it in the toolkit though!



Hello Everyone!



Have you seen any information the medication finerenone and its effects on patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease?



Finerenone is a nonsteroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist. A phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial investigated the effects of finerenone vs. placebo on kidney failure, a sustained decrease of at least 40% in the eGFR from baseline or death from renal causes. The key secondary endpoints were death from cardiovascular causes, nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke or hospitalizations from heart failure. The trial was published in NEJM in October and was funded by Bayer.

The trial enrolled 5674 patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive drug or placebo. At the conclusion of the trial (median follow-up of 2.6 years), the treatment group had a statistically lower incidence of primary composite outcomes than the placebo group. Patients in the finerenone group also had a significantly lower risk of key secondary outcomes than placebo.

Have you seen finerenone used in practice for the discussed indications? What are your thoughts on this trial and its outcomes?



If you would like to read more about this, the article can be found here: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2025845





