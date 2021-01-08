RE: Invermectin for Covid-19

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Larry Selkow

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Public Health

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-08T03:14:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=3db193ed-f326-4e8a-9acf-8…

Body

Sorry , its Ivermectin

------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA

Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com


La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 01-07-2021 10:01 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: Invermectin for Covid-19

Has anyone heard  about Ivermectin being used to treat Covid-19?     Some Drs are prescribing it for that purpose.

------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA

Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com


La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------