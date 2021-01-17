RE: Innovating precepting at your practice site?

Body

Just a friendly reminder if you would like to showcase your innovative practices, we would love to hear more about it!



https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1495/home



The deadline to submit is January 20th, 2021.





------------------------------

Ha Phan, PharmD

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

Jackson, Mississippi

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 12-10-2020 01:39 PM

From: Ha Phan

Subject: Innovating precepting at your practice site?



The Preceptor SIG would love to showcase your innovative precepting practices as well as the advice you may have for new preceptors.





Submit your content below to be showcased and shared on our SIG. The deadline to submit is January 20th, 2021.



Especially with many of us switching to the virtual precepting environment we would love to see how you have engaged your students!



https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1495/home



------------------------------

Ha Phan, PharmD

Clinical Assistant Professor

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy

Jackson, Mississippi

------------------------------

