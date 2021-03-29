RE: Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Open House Invitation

Body

Hello Immunizing Pharmacists SIG members,

Just a reminder that our SIG Open House is THIS WEEK on Wednesday, March 31 from 1:00-2:30 pm EST. Please consider joining us to learn what we have accomplished over the course of the past year and have the opportunity to get to meet other members of the SIG. We promise that it is a meeting that you won't want to miss! Attendees will need to pre-register here.



I look forward to seeing you on Wednesday!



Gretchen





Gretchen K. Garofoli, PharmD, BCACP

APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Coordinator

Associate Professor

West Virginia University School of Pharmacy

Morgantown, WV

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG members,

Are you interested in learning about what our SIG has been up to over the course of the past year? Please join us for the SIG Open House on Wednesday, March 31 from 1:00-2:30 pm EST to learn what we have accomplished over the course of the past year and have the opportunity to get to meet other members of the SIG. Attendees will need to pre-register here.





Additionally, are you looking for an opportunity to get involved with the APhA-APPM Immunizing Pharmacists SIG? Applications are now being accepted for individuals to serve on the SIG's committees for 2021-2022. Please see below for additional details.

Communications Committee

Create a regular posting schedule for the Engage community on various immunization topics and cases to generate discussion and engagement among SIG members Continue Invisible Superheros recognition program in order to recognize SIG members at regular intervals (at least quarterly) throughout the year Promote immunization related awards (APhA and broader scope) and consider nominating SIG members for recognition

Travel Health Guide Task Force

Update the Travel Health Guide for publication Update the Extended Travel Health Guide for publication

Advocacy Committee

Implement one activity to increase awareness of immunizations, advocate for patients, and/or advocate for pharmacists providing immunizations Develop and/or compile resources for pharmacists to utilize to promote the roles of pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians as an immunization resource and provider at the state level Lead in promoting the SIG PAC Challenge on Engage Community Encourage immunizing pharmacy technicians to join the SIG Suggest, draft, and submit one new business item to APhA-APPM for consideration by the 2022 House of Delegates.

Webinar Task Force

Develop one webinar on the topic of immunizations

Immunization Quick Reference Guide Task Force

Update the Immunization Quick Reference Guide for publication

If interested in volunteering, please submit your application here: Immunizing Pharmacists SIG. Applications are due April 12th!

Looking forward to see you all on March 31st!

Gretchen





