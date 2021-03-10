RE: Immunization Programming at APhA 2021 Virtual Meeting

Body

This is awesome! Thanks for sharing the immunization related activities Ashley! I'm super excited for the Video Chats and to "see" everyone! :)



Deanna Tran, PharmD, BCACP

Immediate Past SIG Coordinator, Immunizing Pharmacists SIG



Assistant Professor

APhA-ASP Chapter Co-Advisor

Co-Director, Pharmacy Practice Laboratories

University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

Hello Immunizing Pharmacists,



The APhA 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting begins later this week. Here is a quick list of immunization-related programming for your reference.



Friday, March 12



12:00-1:00 PM ET--Meet the Researchers: APhA Contributed Papers Poster Session - Part 1

3:30-4:00 PM ET--Video Chat - COVID-19 Vaccines

4:00-6:00 PM ET--Your Annual Immunization Update: What's New and What's to Come



Saturday, March 13



12:00-1:00 PM ET--Meet the Researchers: APhA Contributed Papers Poster Session - Part 2

1:00-2:00 PM ET--Vaccine Guidance During a Pandemic: How to Keep Kids on Track with Immunizations

2:00-2:30 PM ET--Video Chat - COVID-19 Immunization Tips



Sunday, March 14



1:00-2:00 PM ET--Paid in Full: How to Get Reimbursed for Vaccines

4:00-5:00 PM ET--Judgement-Free Zone: How to Talk About Vaccines so Patients Will Listen

5:00-6:00 PM ET--2021 APhA Immunization Champion Awards Reception



Monday, March 15



10:00-11:00 AM ET--OSHA Training: Protecting Against Bloodborne Pathogens

12:00-1:00 PM ET--Ingredients of a Successful Vaccination Program



In addition to this list, there are also immunization-related presentation theaters as well as plenty of other great sessions. To check out the full schedule of events or register for the meeting, visit the APhA 2021 meeting page at https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/.





Ashley Pugh, PharmD, BCACP

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG Coordinator-elect

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Union University College of Pharmacy

Jackson, TN

apugh@uu.edu

