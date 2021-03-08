RE: ICYMI- Diabetes at APhA2021V

Body

Here is a great PharmTalk presentation that will be given on March 13 from 4:00-5:00pm ET

"Teaming Up with Technology: Initiating a Continuous Glucose Monitoring Service Through an Interprofessional Approach". by Dr. Troy Lynn Lewis.







------------------------------

Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, PharmD, BCACP, CDE, CHWC

2017-2019 APPM Member-At-Large

Drake University

Des Moines, IA

------------------------------

-------------------------------------------

Original Message:

Sent: 03-07-2021 08:09 PM

From: Wendy Mobley-Bukstein

Subject: ICYMI- Diabetes at APhA2021V



We are less than one week away from APhA2021V! I hope to "see" all of you at the LIVE sessions on March 12-15.

I have taken a few moments to put together a table of the sessions that are related to diabetes and cardiometabolic topics.





Date Time Presentation Title Presenters Fri, March 12 12:15pm-1:15pm CT CGM Product Theater by Abbott Abbott Diabetes Fri, March 12 1:30pm-2:30pm CT New and Improved: Your Annual Diabetes Update Jennifer Smith Fri, March 12 1:30pm-2:30pm CT Pre-recorded The Pharmacist's Evolving Role in Diabetes Management: The Power of Real-Time CGM Presentation Theater- Dexcom Deborah Greenwood, Diana Isaacs, Jessica Haskins Sat, March 13 1:15pm-2:45pm CT Insulin Treatment Tips: Reduce Anxiety, Improve Adherence Sneha Srivastava, Andrew Bzowyckyj Sat, March 13 4:30pm-5:30pm CT The Role of the Care Team Dialogue in CV Risk Reduction with Omega-3 Fatty Acids Satellite Symposium Sun, March 14 12:00pm-1:30pm CT Advances in Diabetes Technology- Part 1: A Monitoring Revolution Evan Sisson, Diana Isaacs Sun, March 14 1:30pm-2:30pm CT Advances in Diabetes Technology- Part 2: The Future of Self-Management Evan Sisson, Diana Isaacs Sun, March 14 2:45pm-3:45pm CT The Critical Role of the Pharmacist: Optimizing GLP-1 RA Discussions Presentation Theater- Novo Nordisk Michaela Lavy Sun, March 14 6:00pm-7:30pm CT Optimizing the Use of PCSK9i for the Management of Hypercholesterolemia: Clinical Updates, Real World Data and Patient Case Review Satellite Symposium Mon, March 15 9:00am-11:00am CT Managing Cardiometabolic Disease During and After A Pandemic Joseph Saseen, Shiela Stadler



If you haven't registered yet, there is STILL TIME! Here is the website to the Annual Meeting: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/



Please feel free to reach out to me or any of the APhA-APPM Executive Committee Members if you have questions. We are here to help you and make sure that you have a great virtual meeting experience.



See you all soon!

Wendy



------------------------------

Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES, CHWC, FAPhA

2020-2021 APPM President-elect

Drake University

Des Moines, IA

------------------------------

