RE: ICYMI- Diabetes at APhA2021V
Diabetes Management SIG
2021-03-08T19:38:00Z
Here is a great PharmTalk presentation that will be given on March 13 from 4:00-5:00pm ET
"Teaming Up with Technology: Initiating a Continuous Glucose Monitoring Service Through an Interprofessional Approach". by Dr. Troy Lynn Lewis.
------------------------------
Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, PharmD, BCACP, CDE, CHWC
2017-2019 APPM Member-At-Large
Drake University
Des Moines, IA
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 03-07-2021 08:09 PM
From: Wendy Mobley-Bukstein
Subject: ICYMI- Diabetes at APhA2021V
We are less than one week away from APhA2021V! I hope to "see" all of you at the LIVE sessions on March 12-15.
I have taken a few moments to put together a table of the sessions that are related to diabetes and cardiometabolic topics.
|
Date
|
Time
|
Presentation Title
|
Presenters
|
Fri, March 12
|
12:15pm-1:15pm CT
|
CGM Product Theater by Abbott
|
Abbott Diabetes
|
Fri, March 12
|
1:30pm-2:30pm CT
|
New and Improved: Your Annual Diabetes Update
|
Jennifer Smith
|
Fri, March 12
|
1:30pm-2:30pm CT
Pre-recorded
|
The Pharmacist's Evolving Role in Diabetes Management: The Power of Real-Time CGM
Presentation Theater- Dexcom
|
Deborah Greenwood, Diana Isaacs,
Jessica Haskins
|
Sat, March 13
|
1:15pm-2:45pm CT
|
Insulin Treatment Tips: Reduce Anxiety, Improve Adherence
|
Sneha Srivastava, Andrew Bzowyckyj
|
Sat, March 13
|
4:30pm-5:30pm CT
|
The Role of the Care Team Dialogue in CV Risk Reduction with Omega-3 Fatty Acids
|
Satellite Symposium
|
Sun, March 14
|
12:00pm-1:30pm CT
|
Advances in Diabetes Technology- Part 1: A Monitoring Revolution
|
Evan Sisson,
Diana Isaacs
|
Sun, March 14
|
1:30pm-2:30pm CT
|
Advances in Diabetes Technology- Part 2: The Future of Self-Management
|
Evan Sisson,
Diana Isaacs
|
Sun, March 14
|
2:45pm-3:45pm CT
|
The Critical Role of the Pharmacist: Optimizing GLP-1 RA Discussions
Presentation Theater- Novo Nordisk
|
Michaela Lavy
|
Sun, March 14
|
6:00pm-7:30pm CT
|
Optimizing the Use of PCSK9i for the Management of Hypercholesterolemia: Clinical Updates, Real World Data and Patient Case Review
|
Satellite Symposium
|
Mon, March 15
|
9:00am-11:00am CT
|
Managing Cardiometabolic Disease During and After A Pandemic
|
Joseph Saseen,
Shiela Stadler
If you haven't registered yet, there is STILL TIME! Here is the website to the Annual Meeting: https://apha2021.pharmacist.com/
Please feel free to reach out to me or any of the APhA-APPM Executive Committee Members if you have questions. We are here to help you and make sure that you have a great virtual meeting experience.
See you all soon!
Wendy
------------------------------
Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES, CHWC, FAPhA
2020-2021 APPM President-elect
Drake University
Des Moines, IA
------------------------------