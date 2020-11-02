RE: HPV Immunization Case

Body

Hopefully this HPV case posted last week got you thinking! Below are the answers with explanations.

HPV Case Question

Nina is a 42-year-old female who is a patient at your community pharmacy. She has come in today to receive a flu shot but was also interested in getting vaccinated for HPV. Her friend was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer related to HPV which greatly worried Nina. When she researched HPV, she found that she can get the vaccine at her age even though she is not a teenager. She currently lives a polygamous lifestyle and does not believe in using protection during sex.

Past Medical History: Hypertension, Rheumatoid Arthritis

Surgical History: Tonsillectomy (2001)

Social History: Denies tobacco, alcohol, and illicit drug use

Family History: unknown

Allergies: none

Vaccines: Up to date on all vaccines (Never received any doses of HPV vaccine)

Medications: Lisinopril 20mg once daily, Xeljanz 5mg twice daily, Multivitamin once daily

Blood Pressure: 116/74 mmHg

Heart Rate: 70 bpm

Answers and Explanations

1. What are Nina's risk factors for getting HPV? (select all that apply)

Multiple sexual partners Unprotected sex Hypertension Taking Xeljanz Taking Lisinopril

Human Papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted disease which has been linked to increasing a woman's risk for cervical cancer. HPV can affect anyone but risk factors that put someone at increased risk include having multiple sexual partners, engaging in unprotected sex, men having sex with men and being immunosuppressed.



2. What are the recommendations for receiving the HPV vaccine at Nina's age?

In 2019, ACIP expanded the recommendation for the HPV vaccine and recommended shared clinical decision making for the HPV vaccination in adults that are 27-45 years of age.



3. Would Nina benefit from receiving the HPV vaccination? Why or why not?

The reason ACIP recommends shared decision making for this vaccine in adults 27-45 years of age, is because there are less benefits to patients in this age group. A majority of sexually active adults have been exposed to HPV, as it is the most common sexually transmitted disease. It is important to note that even though most patients in this age group have been exposed to HPV they may not have been exposed to the types targeted in the vaccine. Therefore, a person at any age who has a new sexual partner is at risk of getting a new HPV infection.

Since Nina has multiple sexual partners and is having unprotected sex she may benefit from this vaccine, but as the provider you should have a discussion with her about the risks and benefits of getting a vaccine and come to a shared clinical decision. During this discussion it would a good time to discuss safe sex practices and make sure that she is seeing an OBGYN for regular pelvic exams and pap smears.

4. If Nina were to receive vaccination against HPV, what is the appropriate immunization schedule



One-time dose Three doses at 0, 1-2 months and 6 months Two doses 6-12 months apart Three doses, each 6-12 months apart

The HPV vaccine is administered in either a two-dose or three-dose series which depends on the age the first dose was administered. Patients that are immunocompetent and receive their first dose between 9 and 14 years of age should receive the two-dose series. Patients that receive their first dose at 15 years of age or older or patients that are immunocompromised at any age should receive the three-dose series. Since Nina never received a dose of the HPV vaccine (Gardasil-9) it is recommended that she complete a three-dose series at 0, 1-2, 6 months.

Danielle Kieck, PharmD

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Wilkes University Nesbit School of Pharmacy

Wilkes-Barre, PA

