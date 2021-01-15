RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Tahir Vora

APhA Open Forum

2021-01-15T14:50:00Z

Hey Leila,

I would apologize to the patient since they did receive another patients medication.  Then I would follow company guidelines for reporting a dispensing error.  Also, investigate to see how the error occurred.  Where in the workflow process could there have a been a potential for error and how to correct it moving forward.

------------------------------
Tahir Vora, PharmD.
------------------------------
-------------------------------------------
Original Message:
Sent: 01-14-2021 11:32 PM
From: Leila Esmaeili
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Hi,  Larry,  Thanks for your response. It is a case study: A customer has returned a bottle back to the pharmacy because it belongs to another patient and was given in error.  It is asking if a pharmacist needs to apologize first, or to refrain from apologizing to investigate first.  Thanks

------------------------------
Leila Esmaeili
San Carlos CA
------------------------------

Original Message:
Sent: 01-14-2021 11:15 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?


Do you have more details on the error? 


 Sincerely , Larry Selkow




Original Message:
Sent: 1/14/2021 10:09:00 PM
From: Leila Esmaeili
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Hi everyone,
If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist?  Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks

------------------------------
Leila Esmaeili
San Carlos CA
------------------------------