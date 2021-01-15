RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Body

In this particular case, the error was obviously made at the pharmacy (the prescriber cannot be held responsible for pharmacy handing the patient the wrong patient's bottle). Therefore, I would apologize, let the patient know that we would investigate to see why it happened. Obviously, correct the error, document appropriately, and upon investigating, provide additional training to staff as needed. Things to avoid doing: blaming someone specifically (even if you know they are the one that made the mistake), saying things like "God, I can't believe this happened again", etc. Stick to the facts.



If a patient reported an error that could have occurred at a different step in the process (e.g. "I don't take this strength of medication anymore", where the physician may have mistakenly sent a new rx for the old strength), I would say something like "Let me see what happened here. Could you give me a few minutes to look into this/can I call you back in a few minutes? I want to make sure I have a clear understanding of what happened.", then follow up.



If you work for a corporate pharmacy, most of the time you are instructed not to apologize or admit blame because it could be used as evidence in a lawsuit later. Proper documentation is extremely important to allow for process evaluation.



Hi, Larry, Thanks for your response. It is a case study: A customer has returned a bottle back to the pharmacy because it belongs to another patient and was given in error. It is asking if a pharmacist needs to apologize first, or to refrain from apologizing to investigate first. Thanks



Sincerely , Larry Selkow Do you have more details on the error?







If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist? Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks



