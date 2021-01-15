RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Body

Since it appears that this is a case study, I believe there are a couple of questions/point that need to be addressed in any situation like this.

1. I would think that an apology to the patient who brings in the medication bottle is appropriate. If indeed a mistake was made, there is really no reason to not apologize. But remember that you are apologizing for the mistake being made, not necessarily for yourself, but for the organization, since you may not have personally been the one to make the mistake.

2. Next, it is of the utmost importance that you investigate if there REALLY was a mistake made, and what else may have happened that could endanger anyone else. One possibility is that if this patient (let's call them patient A) received another patient's (patient B) medication, what did patient B get? If nothing, they may be missing therapy, so they need to be contacted immediately. Or perhaps, patient B got the med that was supposed to have gone to patient A. Again, this could pose a danger to them; they need to be contacted immediately to retrieve the misdirected med. [I am aware of such a case, where patient B was taking the wrong med, was never contacted by the pharmacy, and the patient B died].

Investigation: Investigation needs to include: did patient A actually take any of the wrong med? This needs to be documented by a tablet count. However, remember, the tablet count is not 100 % accurate. Perhaps patient A just discarded some of the med to make it appear that they took it, in order to support a later claim of physical harm in a lawsuit. This leads to perhaps being overly suspect of patient A, but remember, anything is possible. Like, maybe patient A and patient B actually know each other, and simply swapped meds after getting them from you, in order to fabricate a claim?? Again, maybe overly suspicious, but, anything is possible.

3. Keep any and all evidence (med, bottle, receipts, computer records, etc. And make a written record outlining your investigation. Lack of adequate documentation by pharmacists because of poorly designed data systems and the out of control dispensing volume in many pharmacies make pharmacists very susceptible to not be able to defend themselves when a mistake unfortunately occurs.

These are just a few of the difficulties in dealing with and investigating how/if an error occurs.



Hi everyone,

If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist? Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks



