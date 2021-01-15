RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Body

I would apologize either way- a customer took an additional trip to the pharmacy. So, at least, "sorry for the inconvenience" and then "let me figure out what's going on." There were more than one instance when a patient was insisting on the error, but the bottle was from a different pharmacy.







James Mezheritskiy Pharm D

Hi, Larry, Thanks for your response. It is a case study: A customer has returned a bottle back to the pharmacy because it belongs to another patient and was given in error. It is asking if a pharmacist needs to apologize first, or to refrain from apologizing to investigate first. Thanks



Leila Esmaeili

Sincerely , Larry Selkow Do you have more details on the error?







Hi everyone,

If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist? Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks



