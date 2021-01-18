RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

Body

At a minimum, it's a breach of HIPPA. At worst, it's a Level C medication error (it reached the patient). The investigation commences with replacement of the medication in question.

The procedure will be different in a hospital but in a retail setting, who rang out the patient? Did that person verify the patient's name and DOB? Was the Rx in its proper bag?

Just my $0.02 worth....

Si vales, bene est, valeo! Dr. VP

Hi,  Larry,  Thanks for your response. It is a case study: A customer has returned a bottle back to the pharmacy because it belongs to another patient and was given in error.  It is asking if a pharmacist needs to apologize first, or to refrain from apologizing to investigate first.  Thanks

Do you have more details on the error? 


 Sincerely , Larry Selkow




Hi everyone,
If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist?  Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks

