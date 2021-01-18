RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?
2021-01-18T17:24:00Z
We took an oath when we graduated, at least I did. We always place our patient's interests first. One checks on the patient's condition, first do no harm, then mitigate any harm, including an apology and listen with empathy. One needs to notify the prescriber, whether or not there was harm. One needs to mitigate possible risk and or harm to the other patient, read could the other patient have taken a medication in error, breach of confidentiality, etc., and one apologizes, too. I noticed a reply that suggested some corporate policies may not permit an apology. As my mentor, former president of the state board of pharmacy, where I practice told me 3 decades ago, to paraphrase: in the situation with a medication error, always do what is best for patient safety and the interest of the patient and the board will not find fault with that. Wise words that have served my patients and me well. In a few words, do the right thing. And, an observation: we are talking about patients. Let's try to lose the references to "customers" and "retail." We take care of patients and provide patients a service. Be well and be safe.
Steven Kozel PHARMD
Oak Park CA
Sent: 01-17-2021 08:36 PM
From: Vincent Pearson
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?
At a minimum, it's a breach of HIPPA. At worst, it's a Level C medication error (it reached the patient). The investigation commences with replacement of the medication in question.
The procedure will be different in a hospital but in a retail setting, who rang out the patient? Did that person verify the patient's name and DOB? Was the Rx in its proper bag?
Just my $0.02 worth....
Si vales, bene est, valeo! Dr. VP
Vincent E Pearson,Pharm.D.,BCPS
Staff Pharmacist
Adventist Healthcare - Fort Washington Medical Center
Fort Washington, MD,USA
Sent: 01-14-2021 11:32 PM
From: Leila Esmaeili
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?
Hi, Larry, Thanks for your response. It is a case study: A customer has returned a bottle back to the pharmacy because it belongs to another patient and was given in error. It is asking if a pharmacist needs to apologize first, or to refrain from apologizing to investigate first. Thanks
Leila Esmaeili
San Carlos CA
Sent: 01-14-2021 11:15 PM
From: Larry Selkow
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?
Sent: 1/14/2021 10:09:00 PM
From: Leila Esmaeili
Subject: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?
Hi everyone,
If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist? Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks
Leila Esmaeili
San Carlos CA
