RE: How to communicate a possible medication error with patient?

A couple of comments based on the prior posts. One, sort of minor post, is that HIPAA, not HIPPA, is the correct way to refer to the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act. And yes, it is a potential HIPAA violation when one patient is given another patient's medication. I also agree with the general response that you should express concern for your patient, and apologize for their inconvenience and any worry that they have. Promising to follow up immediately is a good plan.



It is really important to determine if the patient has ingested any of the wrong medication; if so, you need to contact their prescriber immediately to obtain guidance on possible medical interventions. Also, you need to identify what happened with the patient's actual medication, and make sure that you provide for the patient's continuity of care. It is more important to be concerned with the possible health consequences to the patient or others and to act appropriately.



I was involved as an expert in one case where the pharmacist's apology was excessive: along the lines of "OMG, I could have killed you." The patient was not actually injured by the medication that was dispensed in error, but successfully sued the pharmacy for her emotional reaction to the misfilling episode - not very hard to find a PTSD diagnosis after the fact.



In another case, the real issue was the delay in advising the prescriber of the misfill and the resultant failure to obtain corrective therapy.



If a patient brings a bottle back to the pharmacy that was given to her in error, what is the best way to respond/ communicate with the patient as a pharmacist? Would I need to apologize or would I need to investigate before apologizing? Would we admit fault before investigating? Please advise. thanks



